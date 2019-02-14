Wine and roses

Sir, – Noting recent correspondence on how cynical vendors create demand through planned obsolescence, I’ve decided to take a stand by not buying flowers for Valentine’s Day. In my experience they rarely last more than a few days.

I’m sure my wife will understand the morality of my decision. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN

O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Built-in obsolescence? Haven’t we in the wine trade, selling top-growth clarets, been at it since time immemorial? – Yours, etc,

ALEX

FINDLATER,

Cong,

Co Mayo.