Wine and roses
Sir, – Noting recent correspondence on how cynical vendors create demand through planned obsolescence, I’ve decided to take a stand by not buying flowers for Valentine’s Day. In my experience they rarely last more than a few days.
I’m sure my wife will understand the morality of my decision. – Yours, etc,
BRIAN
O’BRIEN,
Kinsale,
Co Cork.
Sir, – Built-in obsolescence? Haven’t we in the wine trade, selling top-growth clarets, been at it since time immemorial? – Yours, etc,
ALEX
FINDLATER,
Cong,
Co Mayo.