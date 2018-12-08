Windfarms, peatlands and carbon

Sir, – The release of carbon arising from the destruction of peatland around windfarm developments was highlighted by Dr John Doherty (December 7th). In Scotland this issue has already been addressed and spatial planning guidance is available on the responsible location of wind turbines on peatlands. A carbon assessment tool is also in place which can compare the carbon costs of wind farm developments with the carbon savings attributable to the wind farm, and this is required as part of the planning process. The planning authorities here, in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency, should establish similar evaluation procedures in Ireland. This could be done quite quickly by examining the Scottish guidance. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD COFFEY,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.