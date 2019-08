Sir, – Could I suggest that on receipt of the cheque for £1.5 million (“Former mechanic leaves Sinn Féin £1.5 million in will”, News, August 29th), Sinn Féin should immediately lodge the cheque in the Belfast branch of the Northern Bank.

One wouldn’t want anything untoward to happen to these funds. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.