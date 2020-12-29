Wind turbines – an appalling vista?

Sir, – Wind turbines – even offshore – are an appalling vista, or so some letter writers would have us believe (December 22nd, 23rd). It is now common knowledge that carbon emissions must be reduced to slow down the rapid changes in world climate.

To provide the quality of life we now enjoy, fossil fuels must be replaced, with wind and solar energy the current leading renewable energy alternatives.

It is simply a case of people being prepared to change their mindset. Offshore wind turbines are only a blight on the environment if we choose to think so. The concerned citizen will look at their presence as a positive step forward in preserving our way of life and, more importantly, our planet for the generations to come. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN McLOUGHLIN,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.