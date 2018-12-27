Wind power deficit

Sir, – I enjoyed reading Innovation Talk by John Holden (Business+Technology & Innovation, December 20th). I was pleasantly surprised that the state of Texas is one of the world’s leading suppliers of wind energy.

My question is, why are we lagging so far behind in using wind energy to supply our energy needs? We have one of the biggest coastal areas in Europe and yet we are so dependant of fossil fuels. How stupid is that!

Am I missing something, Minister? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DORAN,

Dublin 22.