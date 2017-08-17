Wind phone and the call of the wild
Sir, – I was disappointed to see that the Fón Gaoithe installation by the art group Altrúchas in the Dublin Mountains was vandalised. It was an imaginative piece. I do hope the debris is swiftly removed, however. – Yours, etc,
FRANCES BYRNE,
Dublin 14.
Sir, – It must have been a whirlwind that destroyed the wind phone as Doctor Who would have taken it with him, and the fairies have no need for phones as Danny Healy-Rae takes all their messages. – Yours, etc,
DAVID MURNANE,
Dunshaughlin,
Co Meath.
Sir, – The moment I saw Philip Bromwell’s Six One report on the wind phone in the Dublin Mountains, I knew its days were numbered. – Yours, etc,
FRANK BYRNE,
Terenure,
Dublin 6W.