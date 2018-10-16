Wind energy and climate change

Sir, – In setting out his argument for nuclear power in Ireland, a letter writer (October 12th) appears to have misread a recent report by independent energy and utilities experts Baringa, commissioned by the Irish Wind Energy Association. The report sets out how renewable electricity – including wind, but only as one of a number of renewable energy technologies like solar, bioenergy and hydro – can provide 70 per cent of our electricity by 2030. It also explains how this can be done in a way that is cost-neutral to the electricity consumer and urges the Government to set a 70 per cent renewable electricity target in the forthcoming national energy and climate plan to drive the decarbonisation of our electricity system.

Achieving this target would reduce CO2 emissions by around 30 per cent, which makes sense as this is the same amount by which the proportion of renewable electricity would increase under this proposal, from 40 per cent in 2020 to 70 per cent in 2030.

Ireland’s energy future is one where wind, solar, hydro, bioenergy and emerging technologies like wave and tidal, supported by batteries and interconnectors, cuts C02 emissions, reduces foreign fossil fuel imports, creates jobs at home and provides clean energy to power our homes, businesses and economy. – Yours, etc,

Dr DAVID CONNOLLY,

Irish Wind Energy

Association,

Sycamore House,

Millennium Park,

Osberstown,

Naas,

Co Kildare.