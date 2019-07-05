Will we defend the Defence Forces?

Sir, – The Government’s Pay Commission review into pay and allowances for the Defence Forces is an insult to the Defence Forces, offering no increase in core pay and a modest increase in allowances (Martin Wall, July 4th).

The Defence Forces are unique public servants in so far as they are prepared to defend the State at home or abroad and on occasion have paid the ultimate price for their service.

They take an oath of loyalty to the State and have always been loyal servants.

The current crisis has happened under this Government, which has damaged the capability and morale of the Defence Forces and what they propose to offer the Defence Forces will not alleviate it.

The citizens of this State hold the Defence Forces in high esteem and are rightly dismayed by their treatment.

Perhaps the time has come for the citizens of this State to defend the Defence Forces, by lobbying Government and using our vote if necessary to effect change. The Defence Forces are prepared to defend this State, but are we prepared to defend them? – Yours, etc,

CONOR HOGARTY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.