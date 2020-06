Sir, – I enjoy reading about the various names given to a beautiful and abundant shrub – gorse, furze or whins (Letters, June 6th).

Two young German men on a tourist bus making its way to Glenveagh Castle and gardens in Donegal were wondering what the yellow flower was called, so one went up to the driver to find out. On returning to his seat he loudly informed his companion that the shrub was called “Themswhins”! – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE KEANE,

Bishopstown,

Cork.