Wildlife and hedges

Sir, – While I accept and agree with the sentiments of Richard Page (Letters, April 28th) regarding the cutting of hedges and its impact on wildlife, the restrictions do no apply to gardens. Restrictions on cutting hedgerows are set out in section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976 as amended by the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000 and the Heritage Act 2018. These Acts stipulate that it is an offence to cut or destroy vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1st and August 31st each year.

In fairness, properly maintained garden hedges are still a viable and important resource for wildlife. Common sense, however, would dictate that a check for any nests before trimming is advisable and that disturbance is kept to a minimum. – Yours, etc,

PAT MULLEN,

Dundalk, Co Louth.