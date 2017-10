Sir, – Your recent correspondence regarding different Irish words and phrases for the wind prompts me to wonder can we have words for no wind at all, and reminds me of a stultifying summer afternoon many decades ago when a Donegal friend walked into the darkened, cool interior of the bar I was in and announced to us all that, “It’s a wild calm day out!” – Yours, etc,

LIAM STENSON,

Knocknacarra, Galway.