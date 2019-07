Sir, – It was a tonic to read of Michael Harding’s camping adventures in his van (“I’m burdened by the life I lead”, Life, July 11th).

I’m still laughing at his futile attempt to get the tent erected and the midges drowning in his glass of wine! Happily, there’s something of the “wild man” still there.

Long may he continue to brighten our days. – Yours, etc,

VERA HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.