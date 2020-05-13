Why horse racing must resume

Sir, – I write this letter out of disappointment and sheer frustration. I was born into racing. National hunt racing has been my life. I will not be popular in saying I understand the reticence in resuming national hunt racing. However, I believe flat racing should return without delay. With no racing before June 28th, half the flat season will be missed and the classic programme ruined.

The classics need to be run to identify the cream of the crop to go to stud in due course to maintain the high quality of our bloodstock. If horses cannot run, they cannot be sold. No racing means no trade.

Most countries are racing. France resumed this week with three meetings, including a quality card at Longchamp of 10 races that included trials for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas, which are scheduled for June 1st. It beggars belief that a racecourse in the centre of Paris, a virus hotspot with a million people living in a 2km radius, can race and we cannot, especially as all our racecourses are in isolated areas.

We have already proven that racing behind closed doors works. We are a world leader in the bloodstock industry. With Japan having raced throughout its crisis and run its classic races, it is likely to consolidate further its place among racing’s superpowers. We need to race to consolidate our status too.

There is a massive investment in flat racing from abroad, with the Aga Khan, the Haefners (Moyglare Stud), Arab and Saudi interests, and from the US. What are they thinking of Irish racing now?

Let us do what is best for the health of the industry and the country. Let us make the right decision, not the weak one. Public perception must not be an issue, – Yours, etc,

ARTHUR MOORE,

Naas,

Co Kildare.