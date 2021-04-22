Why do we tolerate litter?

Sir, – Our “toleration” of filth needs to stop (Jennifer O’Connell, “Ireland is swimming in filth. Why do we tolerate it?”, Opinion & Analysis, April 17th).

There is nothing more disappointing than to see our public parks and walkways littered with cans, wrappers, dog dirt and, in more recent times, a wide array of masks!

No matter how many signs, threats of fines, etc, it does not seem to make any difference.

A study in Copenhagen a few years ago found that by mapping green footprints in the direction of the bins, people were more inclined to dispose of their rubbish correctly.

Perhaps a combination of “societal nudging” and more frequent emptying of bins in busy public spaces (which is another issue) could help. – Yours, etc,

ORLA

O’REILLY,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.