Why do people enter the bear pit of political life?

Sir, – After the celebrations and the congratulations, come the recriminations, as we have just seen. I will never cease to wonder why people go into politics. Not only do they become targets for public criticism, but the leaders often suffer hostility and animosity from some in their own parties who resent the decisions made. Imagine working in that atmosphere! Is the craving for power worth all it ultimately entails, with little or no time for family and ordinary life? Presumably they think so if they get their wish. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.