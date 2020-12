Sir, – So the latest wheeze from the Minister for Housing is to tax a couple like us and give the money to another couple earning three times as much, so they can pass it on to a Dublin developer to make super profits from their land bank (“State to take up to 30% equity in plan for first time buyers”, Front page, December 18th). Remind me, is it Christmas next week or All Fools’ Day? – Yours, etc,

KENNETH HARPER,

Burtonport, Co Donegal.