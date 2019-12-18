Who is entitled to an Irish passport?

Sir, – Any individual with an Irish parent or grandparent, whether or not they reside in or have even visited Ireland, is entitled to an Irish passport on production of the relevant fee and certifying documents.

And yet many foreign nationals (some married to Irish nationals) living in Ireland and contributing to society are only entitled to citizenship through strict naturalisation rules. This naturalisation process comes at a cost of €125 plus a certification fee of €950. A passport costs extra.

Surely these two processes should be reversed? – Yours, etc,

JOHN RICHARDSON,

Bremen, Germany.