Who does the PR for August?

Sir, – Why do we treat August as “summer”, and why do so many see it as the prime period for holidays?

In truth, it is a dishonest month, pretending to be what it is not. It’s rainy, more often than not. The mornings are getting darker, and the nights are drawing in. There’s the smell of a new school year in the air. The hanging baskets are, well, hanging, and beginning to droop, as are our spirits. The leaves are a tired green.

Give me the joyous promise of April, May or June any day. – Yours, etc,

IAN d’ALTON,

Naas,

Co Kildare.