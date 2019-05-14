Who dares to speak of dial-up?

Sir, – I have just had reason to pull out the bottom drawer of a filing cabinet. Jumbled up in a nest of charger cables, dormant dongles, and knackered Nokias were three obsolete modems, the yokes that connect to the internet, and each and every one of these treasures is less than 10 years old. Now some of the Government spokesmen are claiming that the proposed fibre broadband will be future-proofed for more than 30 years. Whose dongle is dangling in the wind? – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.