Which Mr Tayto?

A chara, – Regarding Martyn Turner’s cartoon on Saturday (November 9th): right message, wrong Mr Tayto. Mr Tayto is in fact part of the collateral damage of partition.

The northern Mr Tayto sports a red and white hat with red trousers, while the southern Mr Tayto dons a black hat and striped trousers.

The differences only increase with their respective tastes – but let’s not go there. It’s time for unity – #onlyoneMrTayto. – Is mise,

EOGHAN MAC CORMAIC,

Cill Chríost,

Co na Gaillimhe.