Sir, – The policy committee for Dublin City Council has recommended that the Catalan flag be flown over Dublin City Hall for a month-long period. But which Catalan flag? Will it be La Senyera – the version with four red stripes on a yellow background, or L’Estelada, similar but with the added “star” at the hoist.

Perhaps we will know by the time the full council votes on this in December.

They could always fly both flags, to be sure to be sure. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN ROBINSON,

Daingean,

Co Offaly.

Sir, – Rather than concern themselves about flying flags for fledgling states, Dublin City Council should deal with the issue to hand of unscrupulous landlords profiting from lettings that are unfit, degrading and dangerous for the unfortunate tenants of our city. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP McCABE,

Dundrum,

Dublin 16.