Where will the NSO perform?

Sir, – I refer to Michael Dervan’s interview with the chairperson of the National Concert Hall Maura McGrath (Culture, October 29th), concerning the transfer of the National Symphony Orchestra from RTÉ to the NCH, which Ms McGrath hopes will be in place by next summer.

It was illuminating to read that the closure of the NCH for extensive refurbishment, is currently scheduled to begin at the start of 2022 and finish by mid-2024.

This raises the question: where will the NCH present the concerts of the National Symphony Orchestra during this closure, a period of some 2½ years?

As a former member of the orchestra I am naturally interested in the answer. I am sure I am not the only person. – Yours, etc,

LINDSAY ARMSTRONG,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.