Where there’s Life

Sir, – At 90, I must be one of your oldest and longest readers. Back in the late 1930s, about four copies of The Irish Times came into our remote Co Wexford village, Clonroche. One was delivered to my father, which as a precocious young lad I often read.

Nowadays I get it delivered to my house; a very useful service these days.

I was particularly pleased with your “Life” page on March 25th. It is lovely to see Róisín Ingle back in print; I missed her so much when she moved into editing. Plus there was a very good piece by Michael Harding on the Samaritans. And there was the usual fine article by Sorcha Pollak on our immigrants.

Please keep up the good work. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM MURPHY,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.