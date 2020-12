A chara, – Conor Pope acknowledges that there is a “fresh buzz around town and city centres” following the reopening of certain businesses after a six-week lockdown (News, December 1st). I cannot help but note that there is no mention of any “fresh buzz” in rural villages. The Coalition may as well chant that Level Three is Dublin only! – Is mise,

Dr SÍLE

NÍ­ CHOINCHEANNAIN,

Carrigaholt,

Co Clare.