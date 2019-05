Sir, – In a noisy, bustling world where vainglorious superciliousness is commonplace, reading that Leonardo da Vinci once sent a “CV” to the Duke of Milan in which he said that he could sculpt and paint “as well as any other” is a pleasant reminder of the lost art of the quiet, dignified understatement (Frank McNally, Irishman’s Diary, May 2nd). – Yours, etc,

COLIN WALSH,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.