Sir, – Though often accused of changing his opinions, John Maynard Keynes almost certainly never said: “When the facts change, I change my mind” (“A second Brexit referendum”, Editorial, November 13th).

However, his Cambridge contemporary, the noted economist Joan Robinson, records him as saying: “When someone persuades me that I am wrong, I change my mind. What do you do?”

Displaying a fine wit, Keynes wrote to the Economist in 1933 on the topic of the gold standard: “I apologise for occupying your space. But since there are people who deem it creditable if one does not change one’s mind, I should like to get what kudos I can from not having done so on this occasion!” – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.