Sir, – Frank McNally’s hilarious recollection of Jack Charlton’s Ireland team training at Carrick Rovers (adjacent to the McNally family farm) made my day and should win an award (An Irishman’s Diary, July 16th). His crystallisation of youthful devotion – “Tunney Meat Packers from Clones were the Barcelona of my childhood” – will live long in the memory. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.