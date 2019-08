Sir, – Why is it that we say that two men rescued a child from drowning, or two men won a Nobel Prize, but we say that two males were arrested for burglary, or two males were brought to hospital after a traffic accident?

Is a man only a “male” when he does something bad or comes to the attention of the emergency services? – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.