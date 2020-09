Sir, – Another weekend has passed and the restaurant reviews are in.

Is it only me who is flabbergasted at how many of our restaurants do not have wheelchair-accessible toilets?

I find it hard to enjoy reading the reviews knowing there is a whole part of our society who cannot go to the restaurant on account of this.

Surely it is only fair that a restaurant should have such facilities? – Yours, etc,

FIONA

HICKEY,

Ashbourne,

Co Meath.