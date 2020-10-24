Wheel time

Sir, – I was somewhat bemused by the reference of the chairman of the South Georgian Core Residents Association to “creating a racetrack for cyclists” (“Dublin residents seek removal of ‘distasteful’ cycle bollards”, News, October 23rd). In referring to appropriate infrastructure in such a way, does it imply that he would also refer to roads as “racetracks for drivers”? – Yours, etc,

CHRIS CUMMINS,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Residents of Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin, complain that a new cycle lane is out of keeping with their Georgian surroundings, and also makes it harder for them to get to their cars.

To fit in with the Georgian architecture, perhaps cars and bicycles should both be banned from the street, in favour of horse-drawn carriages? – Yours, etc,

BARRY DOHERTY,

Dublin 7.