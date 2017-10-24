Whatever happened to the humble gin and tonic?

Sir, – Congratulations to Amy O’Connor for her article on the plight of the humble gin and tonic (Life, October 20th).

I have just returned from the southeast of the country where I visited a five-star hotel. In the bar, I ordered a CDC gin and Schweppes tonic.

I was told they didn’t stock CDC gin! I was amazed. This has never happened to me before in IreIand.

I was asked if I would like to pick one of the other gins available instead. There were 22 other gins on the list.

Amy O’Connor quotes a man who calls the humble gin and tonic “something your Granny would drink”. That is fine. Let those who wish to drink their exotic gin and tonic out of a goldfishbowl, with cucumber and berries, do so, but please don’t deny the grannies their “humble” tipple in a long glass with ice and lemon!– Yours, etc,

SHEILA KEOGH,

Castletroy,

Limerick.