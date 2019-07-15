What we pick up on the beaches

Sir, – On our daily walk on Rathmullan-Kinnegar beaches, my husband and I try to do a beach-clean.

I never cease to be amazed at what we pick up .

Number one on the list are baby wipes, followed closely by shiny foil-like wrappers from ice cream, crisps and chocolate bars, none of which are recyclable.

Where are the days gone when children’s face and hands were washed with a soap and a cloth and there was a special towel used only for drying babies’ bums after they had been washed in the sink?

Our love affair with wipes really needs to be seriously addressed and their make up clearly labelled by their manufacturers. – Yours,

EILEEN

BANNAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.