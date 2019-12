Sir, – Instead of printing off thousands of calendars, why don’t TDs print off maps of the Dáil chamber because, if we are to believe what we are being told, certain TDs were in the chamber when votes were taken but they could not find their way to their seats to vote so others had to vote for them.

Incidentally, what is the area of the Dáil chamber to the nearest hectare? – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN CASSERLY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.