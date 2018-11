Sir, – My nine-year-old daughter’s homework was to find a positive news story in a newspaper to bring into class. The story was to demonstrate a person (or group) who helped others. We scoured the last three days of The Irish Times and were unable to find one story that fit this criterion. Why the national obsession with reporting only bad news and violence? – Yours, etc,

HILARY MOSS,

Clane,

Co Kildare.