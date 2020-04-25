What’s on the television?

Sir, – As the lockdown continues, I find myself watching more television than ever before. Having up-to-date TV listings has suddenly become quite important. The Irish Times listings are particularly useful in that the detailed information given about any show is in inverse proportion to its quality. This makes these shows very easy to avoid. A useful byproduct is that I can now talk expertly on the plot-lines of Emmerdale, Coronation Street and my new favourites New Tricks and Piers Morgan without ever watching them. Well, it would be useful if I had anyone to talk to. I suspect those responsible for compiling the listings must be equally desperate. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD RYAN,

Tallaght, Dublin 24 .