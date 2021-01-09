What’s next for Trump?

Sir, – Given that Donald Trump is now to a large degree a persona non grata, could I suggest that an old solution for getting rid of heads of state be applied to him. It would be one that would also solve a more local dispute between Ireland and the UK. We should agree with the US authorities that he can be banished to Rockall. He would be allowed run it as his own little fiefdom with its own territorial waters, thus solving our ongoing fishing dispute with the UK. With no broadband he would also be excluded from social media. Problem solved all round. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – In the debate as to how to discourage any of the Trump family rocking up to this island in the near future, might I suggest that it be a condition precedent to the issue of any visa in this regard that they discharge, beforehand, the entire cost of security arrangements that would be incurred in their visit, with Garda HQ estimating the cost unsparingly. Any overestimate would of course be refunded or placed as a credit to future tax payments on Doonbeg. – Yours, etc,

M McCARTHY,

Fenagh,

Co Carlow.