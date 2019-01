Sir, – You describe James Dyson as the “billionaire inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner” (The Bottom Line, January 26th).

This came as quite of a surprise to me, having operated my trusty Nilfisk 80 without bags for years prior to the onset of the Dyson, and indeed for years afterwards. – Yours, etc,

PAT MURPHY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.