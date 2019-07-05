What Putin said about liberalism

 

Sir, – The coverage of President Vladimir Putin’s interview with the Financial Times by Irish media, including The Irish Times, has been plentiful. The main theme was that president of Russia “pronounced liberalism dead” and, consequently, liberal values must be defended at all cost against such an atrocity. The Irish Times joined in, denouncing “crude and clichéd portrayal of Europe”, but at least stopped short of a characterisation of Russia as “Upper Volta with rockets” used elsewhere.

All that gives a strong impression that nobody really read the interview (the FT syndicated story by Lionel Barber and Henry Foy, published in The Irish Times of June 29th does not count since it is essentially more their viewpoint on what Putin thinks rather than the president’s own views). If one looks at what the president really said, it will be obvious that he has been reflecting on the political, social and economic transformation of modern times, as well as problems that it creates, including in Russia. It might be interesting to discover that on the “hot issue of liberalism” Putin actually defended this ideology, speaking of the need for diversity:

“It seems to me that purely liberal or purely traditional ideas have never existed. Probably, they did once exist in the history of  humankind, but everything very quickly ends in a deadlock if there is no diversity. Everything starts to become extreme one way or  another. Various ideas and various opinions should have a  chance to  exist and  manifest themselves, but at  the  same time interests of  the  general public, those millions of  people and  their lives, should never be forgotten. This is something that should not be overlooked.

“Then, it seems to  me, we would be able to  avoid major political upheavals and  troubles. This applies to  the  liberal idea as  well. It does not mean (I think, this is ceasing to be a  dominating factor) that it must be immediately destroyed. This point of  view, this position should also be treated with respect. They cannot simply dictate anything to  anyone just like they have been attempting to  do over the  recent decades. Diktat can be seen everywhere: both in  the  media and  in  real life. It is deemed unbecoming even to  mention some topics. But why?

“For  this reason, I  am not a  fan of  quickly shutting, tying, closing, disbanding everything, arresting everybody or  dispersing everybody. Of  course, not. The  liberal idea cannot be destroyed either; it has the  right to  exist and  it should even be supported in  some things. But you should not think that it has the  right to  be the  absolute dominating factor. That is the  point”.

Against this background, the barrage of editorials criticising the president’s views does really look like a perfect example of “diktat” of liberalism, doesn’t it?

At the very least it would seem natural to expect more tolerance from the people who zealously defend it, objectivity with the facts and willingness to respect opinions of others. – Yours, etc,

YURIY FILATOV,

Ambassador of the Russian

Federation in Ireland,

Rathgar,

Dublin 14.