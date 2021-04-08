What next for the vaccinated?

Sir, – Young people have made incredible sacrifices over the past year, the consequences of which they alone will face for decades to come in health, education, careers and life experiences, to protect older generations. Now that older generations are being vaccinated, there is talk of special privileges for those granted early access to the vaccine.

It is impossible to square this with even the notion of solidarity and shared sacrifice which has driven the response to the crisis to date. Either we are all in this together until restrictions are lifted for everyone equally or it’s ever more obvious that Ireland is governed only to benefit older generations. – Yours, etc,

DAVID BURKE,

Cabinteely,

Co Dublin.