Sir, – In the wake of Theresa May’s resignation, it becomes ever more apparent that Brexit will never happen.

The Hard Brexiteers have foolishly sabotaged Mrs May’s EU deal, and parliament will revoke article 50 rather than allow a no deal.

There may be another referendum, but after all the turmoil, it is unlikely Leave will win again. – Yours, etc,

DAMIAN HUGH

O’NEILL,

London.