Sir, – It is heartening to read that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were having conversations regarding a New Zealand model of creating a society and not just an economy.

Post-Covid, is this a light beckoning at the end of a tunnel? Government matters. Good government matters. Science matters. We now have discovered that our behaviour matters.

Dare to hope. – Yours, etc,

FIONA Ó CLEIRIGH,

Dublin 14.