What is the city but the people?

Sir, – I refer to “The Irish town fighting back against coronavirus” (News, April 14th) in which the oldest city on the island of Ireland is referred to as a town.

Far be it from me to reopen the debate about how this incorrect perception of Waterford’s place on the national stage has posed and continues to pose a risk to our development across multiple areas.

Therefore I will keep it short. Every family is suffering from their nerves due to cabin fever at the moment, so from the older brother to the younger, let me say this. “Don’t make us come up there, Dublin.” – Yours, etc,

Cllr EAMON QUINLAN,

(Fianna Fáil,

Former Mayor

of Waterford City),

Waterford City.