What day is it?

Sir, – During the current pandemic I frequently forget what day it is. Instead of the week going from Sunday to Saturday my week begins with going-to-church day, catch-up-on-Saturday’s Irish Times day, catch-up-on-Sunday’s papers day, walk-in-the-park day, read-a-book day, eat-some-fish day, cut-the-grass and part-read The Irish Times day, and then it’s “Oh My God, it’s time to go to church again”. It’s all about going from days to daze. – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham

Dublin 14.