What a racquet

Sir, – I greatly enjoyed Tamaini Carayol’s article regarding Chris Evert’s career (“The star who helped revolutionise women’s tennis”, Sport, July 1st. The accompanying photograph of her raising her arms up celebrating her 1981 Wimbledon title while holding onto a wooden racquet brought the memories back – the Irish grass courts, bad bounces, a slightly warped wooden racquet, and the tennis tea. I have often wondered how today’s professional tennis players would fare playing with similar pre-1980s wooden tennis racquets. Now that would certainly make for an interesting game, set, and match. – Yours, etc,

CLARE BALFE,

Dublin 7.