West Kerry awake to European debate

Sir, – East coast elites’ not so subtle put-downs that those of us in “west Kerry” are/were not aware of Manfred Weber as a contender for president of the European Commission might want to leave the comfort of their city bubbles and mingle with the many Germans we have living, working and visiting our beautiful county before offering us their unsolicited opinions on all things European (Defending the Spitzenkandidaten system, Letters, June 25th).

Geography now it seems is only a determinant of which echo chamber you subscribe to. – Yours, etc,

TOM McELLIGOTT,

Listowel, Co Kerry.