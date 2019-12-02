Well done, Sonia

Sir, – Congratulations to Sonia O’Sullivan (who was inducted into Athletics Ireland Hall of Fame, Sport, November 29th)!

I will never forget her performance in the 5,000-metres final in the Sydney Olympics. She was “only” second, but this is just another cold statistic. The fact is that Sonia came from way back in the group to challenge the winner twice in the final run-in.

To get there she had to show marvellous qualities of character and courage, and every Irish person there, including myself, knew we had witnessed a superb athlete at the height of her career giving everything she had for her country. Thank you, Sonia, on behalf of anyone who ever put on a running singlet. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’CONNOR,

Dublin 6.