Welcome to the emergency department

Sir, – I brought my granddaughter to the local emergency department recently. We had to wait three hours before being seen but this didn’t upset me as I expected a delay. My only gripe was that the girl who saw us didn’t introduce herself by name and profession, but she was wearing “scrubs” so I assume she was a nurse.

The young man who saw us afterwards didn’t give his name, rank, profession or specialty, but he seemed to be a doctor. Although his medical management and decision-making appeared satisfactory, I found it frustrating that young nurses and doctors are still not trained in basic communication skills, even though I understand that Irish medical schools claim to do so. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.