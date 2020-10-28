Welcome to retail La-La-Land

Sir, – We now have arrived in La-La-Land, (“Tánaiste warns shops to abide by regulations”, October 26th), with the Tánaiste telling mixed retailers to “abide by the regulations and also (the) need to abide by the spirit of the regulations”.

He continues by telling his subjects how they can do this abiding and warns that the Government “have been in contact with the gardaí on the issue”.

Would it not be safer and easier for shopkeepers and their customers if all retailers were allowed to open on the proviso that they implemented all the anti-Covid measures, limited the numbers in their shops and ensured the safety of their staff and customers. – Yours, etc,

HUGH MCDERMOTT,

Co Leitrim.