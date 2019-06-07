Welcome to Ireland

Sir, – Leaving sunny Düsseldorf’s 29 degrees this week, I arrived in rainy Dublin’s 11 degrees. To add to the misery, the first escalator we came to in arrivals was broken, so we had to trudge up slowly carrying our bags; not easy for some. Then on to Connolly Station, where we had to buy tickets with cash as the card system was down. And then the ATM was broken, so we had to cross the street to use the ATM in a shop.

While the weather is out of our control, the rest is down to shoddy incompetence, and does nothing to enhance Ireland’s image in the eyes of visitors. – Yours, etc,

RUTH CREAMER,

Carrick on Shannon,

Co Leitrim.