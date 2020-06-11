Sir, – When the Government finally suggested the wearing of masks indoors, when social distance could not be guaranteed, it was presented with such little conviction that it was largely ignored. With floor staff in most supermarkets not wearing masks, it does not encourage the public to do so. The mantra “My mask protects you, your mask protects me” depends on near-universal mask wearing.

Ireland’s biggest problem is community transmission of the virus, which can only be prevented by social distancing and mask wearing. Before the Government considers any relaxation of social distancing, let us help ourselves by wearing masks and eliminate community transmission. – Yours, etc,

SAM SUTTLE,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.